Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

