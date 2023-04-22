Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 54,583 VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

XMPT stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.