Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 21,156 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,323. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

