Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.64 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 238,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

