Arweave Price Reaches $7.82 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00028332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $261.21 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,608.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00442024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00124517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

