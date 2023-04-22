AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stock Holdings Decreased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

