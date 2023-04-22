Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $986.82

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 986.82 ($12.21) and traded as high as GBX 995 ($12.31). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 988 ($12.23), with a volume of 319,899 shares.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 972.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.