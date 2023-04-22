Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.16 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

