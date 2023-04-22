Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM opened at $199.03 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

