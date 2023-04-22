Albion Financial Group UT Has $578,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

