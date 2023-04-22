Albion Financial Group UT Has $578,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.0 %

TTD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

