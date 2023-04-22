Albion Financial Group UT Has $291,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.