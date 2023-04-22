Air Canada (TSE:AC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.61

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.61 and traded as high as C$19.65. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 1,901,204 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3563949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

