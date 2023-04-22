Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 161,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,542. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

