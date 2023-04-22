Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 653 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.92. 2,506,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

