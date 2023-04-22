Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 9,467,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

