Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
WEC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. 631,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,193. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.