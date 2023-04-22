Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 383 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.