Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

