Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $308.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.