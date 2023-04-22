Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $152.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

