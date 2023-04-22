Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

