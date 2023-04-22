Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.



