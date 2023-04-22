Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

