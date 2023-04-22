abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $561.51

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.51 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 545 ($6.74). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.84), with a volume of 2,019 shares traded.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.55.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

