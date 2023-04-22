ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $61.86 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,447.71 or 1.00020392 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002114 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $76.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.