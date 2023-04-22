9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

