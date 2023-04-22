9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

