9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $98.90.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.