9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,791,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

