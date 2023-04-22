9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $693,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 89,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

