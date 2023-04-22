9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $259.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

