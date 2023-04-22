9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.