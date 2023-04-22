5,157 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

