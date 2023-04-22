3,355 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YETI Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:YETI opened at $39.23 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.