3,355 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.23 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

