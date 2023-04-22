2,497 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

