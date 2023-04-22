1,649 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $80.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

