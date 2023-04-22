13,392 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

