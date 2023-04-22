10,104 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

DFSV opened at $24.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

