Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 210.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,393 shares of company stock worth $6,065,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.