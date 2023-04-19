Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETR. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Entergy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entergy by 431.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 405,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 141.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

