Zacks Research Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

