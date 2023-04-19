YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $57.39.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
