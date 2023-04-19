YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in YETI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.