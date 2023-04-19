yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.37 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $8,542.47 or 0.29176778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $280.09 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

