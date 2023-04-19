Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 2.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

