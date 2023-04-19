Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

