Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.57 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $14.57 billion and $11,589.73 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,784,798,768 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,694,617,077.121 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.43792526 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,469.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

