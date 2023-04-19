WOO Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $494.66 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $494.66 million and approximately $60.26 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,220,654 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

