WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

DXJS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $50.10.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

