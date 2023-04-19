Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 91,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 372,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27.
Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.