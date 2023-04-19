Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 91,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 372,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.