Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

